The story of Nike’s longshot effort to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-1980s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but which, thanks to the maverick sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccarro, would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete of all time.
|Matt Damon
|Sonny Vaccaro
|Ben Affleck
|Phil Knight
|Jason Bateman
|Rob Strasser
|Chris Messina
|David Falk
|Matthew Maher
|Peter Moore
|Marlon Wayans
|George Raveling
