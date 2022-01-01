1990

Air America

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

August 9th, 1990

Studio

IndieProd Company Productions

Air America was the CIA's private airline operating in Laos during the Vietnam War, running anything and everything from soldiers to foodstuffs for local villagers. After losing his pilot's license, Billy Covington is recruited into it, and ends up in the middle of a bunch of lunatic pilots, gun-running by his friend Gene Ryack, and opium smuggling by his own superiors.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Billy Covington
Nancy TravisCorinne Landreaux
Ken JenkinsMajor Donald Lemond
David Marshall GrantRob Diehl
Lane SmithSenator Davenport
Art LaFleurJack Neely

