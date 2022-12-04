Air Canada 777-200LR Polar Operations

Not Available

This latest Air Canada program is hosted by the airline's Sr Director of Flight Operations Captain Rick Allen who takes you on Air Canada's nonstop service from Toronto to Hong Kong and back becoming the longest route in the World Air Routes series! For close to 4 and a half hours you will be informed as to all aspects of the Polar Operation from the planning stages by the dispatcher building the flight plan to all the details the crew needs to execute this trip before and during the 15hour flight. Enjoy this latest Flight in the Cockpit!