Air Force, Incorporated

The documentary portrays a behind-the-scenes look at the poor state of Argentina's civil aviation, and puts the blame on the Argentine Air Force. The Air Force has been in control of air traffic operations since the military takeover of General Juan Carlos Onganía in 1966. The producer/director, Enrique Piñeyro, claims Argentina and Nigeria are the only countries whose air force controls and regulates the airline industry. The film is heavily based on the Austral Líneas Aéreas Flight 2553 plane crash. Enrique Piñeyro takes his camera, secretly, into the control tower of the Ministro Pistarini International Airport also-known-as Ezeiza, the international airport at Buenos Aires.