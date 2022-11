Not Available

Back in 1959, air hostess was considered one of the most glamorous and privileged occupations for young girls with a dream. This first colour production of MP & GI details the ins and outs of the profession and takes the three lead actresses, Ge Lan (Grace Chang), Julia Ye Feng and Dolly Su Feng through a series of tough training. After their graduation, the film then brings them, and the audience, to exotic places like Bangkok, Singapore and Taiwan.