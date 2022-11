Not Available

Fikri (Richard Kevin), design expert, falls in love with Fisha (Dewi Sandra), graduate student in Yogyakarta. It begins when Fikri is asked to be supervisor for Fisha's final project. Meanwhile, Fisha's frien, Hamzah (Morgan Oey), has long put his heart on Fisha. Even Fisha's mother (Ayu Diah Pasha) and Weni (Adhitya Putri), Fisha,s friend, approve their closeness. But, Fisha considers Hamza as her brother.