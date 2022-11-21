Not Available

Air Sex: The Movie is a documentary about the American social phenomenon known as The Air Sex Championships. Think Air Guitar, but instead of pretending to play a musical instrument, participants pretend to have sexual encounters with an imaginary partner (or partners). Entering its sixth year as a nationally touring roadshow, and billed as the world’s first “spart,” Air Sex combines the pageantry and prestige of sports with the creative arts of storytelling, pantomiming, and improvisation. Directed by Jonathan Evans (Sunken City), the film follows Air Sex tour producer/host, New Orleans comedian Chris Trew (America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central), as he attempts to convince crowds of excited, confused, and inebriated audience members to sign up and become part of the bizarre spectacle.