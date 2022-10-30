Air Terjun Pengantin

Not Available

Tiara wants to get over with her traumatic past and is planning to visit Bride's Waterfall to release her tension. She invites few of her cousins to join her in this trip. Her boyfriend, Lilo and the rest seven people are joining this trip. Upon arrival the group falls in love with its pristine beach and Tiara is delighted and looking forward to have a good time there. However, their joy does not last very long as few strange incidents occurred in the island.