The college aerial club is at the airfield to inaugurate a new glider. Alabam gets a lot of teasing for being a "land lizard," never wanting to fly. Mary takes him aside to boost his spirits and offers to take his photo if he'll sit on a glider parked nearby. Dave is ready to take the club's glider up, but Mickey hooks the wrong rope to his car and pulls Alabam into the air. He hasn't a clue what to do; below, Mickey and Dave try to shout instructions while the glider's owner gives chase. What goes up . . .