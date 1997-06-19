1997

Mommy's boy Juantxo is engaged. Dragged to the party by his friends Konradin and Paco, he loses his expensive wedding ring inside the body of a prostitute. Mafioso whorehouse owner Villambrosa finds the ring. Meanwhile Villambrosa's rival gangster Souza sends "femme fatale" Fatima to check things out. Juantxo and his friends are trying to get the ring back and in the process get involved in the war between gangs..