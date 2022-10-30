Not Available

A log, with multiple formats, of an inner journey, a personal-aesthetic manifesto, an organic revision of audiovisual material recorded between 1994 and 2013 in various locations that range from small communities in Oaxaca and the capitol city of that state, to La Paz, Bolivia, or New York. Tiempo aire (Airtime) —made by the renowned visual artist and filmmaker Bruno Varela— alludes to that element which is necessary for the universe to continue, and which cinema requires in order to be consolidated.