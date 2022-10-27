1984

AIRWOLF THE MOVIE It's The First Episode(1984)of airwolf tv series! THE MOVIE THAT INSPIRED THE HIT SERIES. AIRWOLF is an action-adventure movie with hi-tech hardware and international intrigue. Capable of supersonic speeds, invisible to radar and armed with ultra state-of-the-art hardware. Airwolf is the most awesome aerial weapon ever developed. When the helicopter is stolen by Libyan mercenaries, Michael Archangel(ALEX CORD), Project director for the CIA, enlists the help of Vietnam veteran Stringfellow Hawke(JAN MICHAEL VINCENT) and his closest friend Dominic Santini(ERNEST BORGNINE), to attempt to recover the Airwolf. The mission throws them into the midst of Middle Eastern violence and destruction, where they come face to face with danger, romance and intrigue in their battle to re-possess the deadliest aerial weapon ever used.