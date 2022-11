Not Available

Aithalakkadi is the comedy movie. Rangayana Raghu is playing the role of a director with Bullet Prakash as assistant to him. Neethu as flower seller always dreaming about crazy star V.Ravichandran. Rangayana Raghu role would look at the some of the unique nature of directors but not harm anyone.This is about one of the mad fellow who wants to become a director of a cinema.