AJ Reveals the Truth About Golf- The Truth About the Short Game

The Truth About the Short Game is a breakthrough in learning that will reveal the secrets to getting the ball closer to the hole more often. With AJ's easy to learn techniques, you will lower your score and have more fun every time you play. In The Truth About the Short Game, AJ shows you that using the simplest shot, especially under pressure, is always more effective than a fancy one. You'll learn a chip shot that in just a few minutes will have you saving strokes for a lifetime.