Ajab Gaanyer Ajab Katha

Not Available

Set in the imaginary village of Ajab Gaon (Strange Village) , the story revolves around several characters. Raja Birchandra, is a king without a kingdom who whiles away his time singing songs by Tagore. Dukkharam is a school teacher who lives in a house haunted by an ancestor; Madhab Ghosal is a devotee of Lord Shiva who wants to analyse everything; Madhab Dutta claims to be a great shikari; Tia, Dutta's innocent niece, has resolved to marry the school teacher. Underlying the strands of all of these stories, is the legend of a treasure hidden in the Raja's palace. Birchandra is least concerned about this but there are certain other characters who are out to steal it.