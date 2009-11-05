2009

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2009

Studio

Tips Industries

Prem is an ajab kind of a guy. As life president of happy club, he's always trying to make everybody happy, but somehow it always ends in a disaster! He kidnaps Jenny by mistake!! He think she's beautiful. Love can make you do the strangest things and if Prem is ajab, his love is ghazab too! He falls for her and turns over a new leave. Now he is working harder than ever to keep her happy!!

Cast

Katrina KaifJenny
Upen PatelRahul
Darshan JariwalaShankar
Salman KhanSpecial Appearance
Govind NamdeoPitambar
Ranbir KapoorPrem

Images