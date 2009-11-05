Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

2009

Prem is an ajab kind of a guy. As life president of happy club, he's always trying to make everybody happy, but somehow it always ends in a disaster! He kidnaps Jenny by mistake!! He think she's beautiful. Love can make you do the strangest things and if Prem is ajab, his love is ghazab too! He falls for her and turns over a new leave. Now he is working harder than ever to keep her happy!!