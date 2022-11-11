اجازه فى جهنم

Not Available

A gang of thieves joined the band of thieves, but proved their failure. The gang put them in the shovels and threw them on the road. They decided after this incident to form a gang of their own, to begin their work in the shack of the rams in Luxor. The stylist (Estefan Rusti) swims the character of Count San Stefano, a biker tourist gambler. The monologist (Ismail Yassin) becomes Hassan Shata, a merchant of false antiques. The watchmaker (Hassan Fayek) is Dr. Abdul Shaf, a specialist in diseases of rheumatism, liver and stomach. The banker (Sharafnat) becomes Khan, an Indian man who specializes in reading the horoscope, and later joined by Samia Hanem the dancer (Samia Jamal).