Not Available

Rashwan, the coach of the Foul Contact game, persuades the head of the Supreme Council for Sports and Youth to revive the national team for that game to confront an American team, and the coach begins to assemble the five members of the team that was dissolved: Khaled Al-Shabrawi, who suffers from the control of his mother, the arrogant young Dasiti, and Abdel Hamid Safwan, who is fleeing an old revenge Adel Aziz Morcos, "who wishes to emigrate abroad, and Musa Abu Zaid, a former soldier in the Gulf War."