AJE IJO: Immortal

‘AJE IJO’ Short Dance Film Series centers the humanity, resiliency, vulnerability of black & african diasporic people [of all genders], interrogating the western gender binary and interrupting accompanying notions of masculinity and femininity. Our individual and collective complexity, survival, thriving, and ultimately our healing as a people are at stake, and compel the elaboration of this narrative. To this end, the ﬁlm elicits elements of spiritual cosmologies of the african diaspora, particularly those that emerge from the Yoruba divine consciousness, Ifa, and the Orisa (deities) that comprise it.