Aji Bas Shukriya

Geeta belongs to a poor family and lives with her mother in a small one room apartment. She is employed as a typist with an organization. She likes to dance and sing, and does so also at work, which ends up in her losing her job. Her boss' son, Suresh, finds out about her dancing skills, and hopes to utilize her talents as a singer and dancer in a drama company, which she accepts. She becomes quite ppopular in a short period of time, and is expected to replace the current lead heroine. The lead heroine, along with her friends, cannot accept this, and abduct her. Now Geeta has a choice - give up acting, singing and dancing, or die.