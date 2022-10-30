Not Available

Local comedy by Mohd Razif Rashid, "Aji Noh Motor", tells the tale of an older brother named Aji who is willing do to anything for his younger brother, Noh. However, the two brothers are polar opposites of each other, with Aji being a drag racer, who only takes the motor parts of those who lost while Noh is an obedient and determined boy whose only hobby is reading and practicing his religion's teachings despite being blind. In spite of that, Aji loves Noh very much and will do his best to make sure that Noh's wishes are fulfilled even if it proves impossible for him.