اجراس الخطر

Shukri Bey, the chairman of the food company, is affirming his friend Jaber's charge of forging official papers. He is entering prison for three years. In prison Jaber recognizes Qasim, becomes a prisoner among his prisoners, and after his release he meets with Naima, who gives him money to start a new life. He is a company with Kassem who persuades him to stay away from the idea of retaliation for Shukri. The two work together with a partner who thanks Shakri and earns a lot of suspicious operations. They get documents that condemn Shukri for using them in blackmailing him.