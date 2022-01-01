AJW Big Egg Wrestling Universe

Not Available

The Big Egg Wrestling Universe was a professional wrestling event held by All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling (AJW) inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on November 20, 1994 and was attended by 32,500 fans. However, some sources claim the event was attended by over 42,000 fans. The event featured representatives from joshi promotions GAEA Japan (GAEA), JWP Joshi Puroresu (JWP) and Ladies Legend Pro-Wrestling (LLPW), as well as puroresu promotions Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling (MPW) and American wrestling promotion the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). In addition to female wrestlers, the event also featured matches with male wrestlers, midget wrestling, female amateur wrestlers, female kickboxers and female shootboxers. The event lasted lasted ten hours and was promoted as the biggest card in the history of women’s wrestling, featuring 23 matches of various styles.