Mara (Lina Santos) is an interested and greedy woman, the only thing that interests her is to have the most powerful honors in the World of Drug trafficking, but in this World of Power there exists the betrayal and Leonardo Daniel who is an ambitious man like Mara kills the strongest man in the Drug Trafficking that is the Lover of Mara. She is filled with hatred and ambition and willing to stay with the power she takes in her hands the vengeance of killing her enemies.