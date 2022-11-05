Aşk Ölümden Soğuktur

Not Available

In the movie, the life of a singer who has problems with her husband is narrated. Belgin, who works at a night club as a belly dancer, is taken to the police station due to an inspection. Ali, owner of a casino, rescues him, hence they get closer. Belgin, after quitting dancing and starting singing, marries Ali. After a while, Ali’s ex-girlfriend appears and this damages their relationship. Meanwhile, Ali disappears as his business goes worse and Belgin starts to work with a manager who opens her the way leading to fame. Ali, who returns after a while, starts to intervene to Belgin’s life.