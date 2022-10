Not Available

Love and Revolution is a story that puts the years of youth at its center. These are the years in which humankind feels the sense of belonging, the urge to take root in life in the strongest way. This is a period in which the existing identities are not adequate and all kinds of thirst (intellectual, sexual, psychological, political, etc.) disturb the existence. The kernel of the sense of youth, which gives the movie its spirit, is desire. The desire for Love and Revolution.