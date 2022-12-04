a/k/a Mrs. George Gilbert.

Not Available

    Multidisciplinary artist Coco Fusco chronicles public obsession with and depictions of Angela Davis. In 1970, after the state of California issued a warrant for Davis’s arrest and she was subsequently placed on the FBI’s most-wanted list, she went into hiding. In her public absence, her image was endlessly reproduced and disseminated as she was stalked by the State. Using archival imagery and fictionalized first-person accounts of the FBI agent who pursued her, Fusco’s formally inventive, sardonic, and fantastical short is a send-up of the surveillance state and weaponized imagery.

