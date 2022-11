Not Available

A woman diver in great peril is rescued by Shinji, a fisherman. But his deed is belittled by Takiko, another diver, as a rash act. Her attitude, however, is nothing but a cloak to hide her affection for him. Shinji, hard working and manly, becomes the focus of many yearning eyes and Seikichi, the boss' son, picks a quarrel with him and violent fight ensues in which Shinji kills a man in self-defense.