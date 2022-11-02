Not Available

Omeris, a Turkish Cypriot boy, grows up with Greek-Cypriots in the innocent years of his homeland. He has been taught that human beings have no differences between them, whether they call themselves Greek or Turk, Muslim or Christian. When he falls in love with a Greek-Cypriot girl, he realizes that the world is not as he imagined it to be.The game of love has many surprises in store for him. Destiny ordains that he fight so that he can stay with his beloved, at a moment when the people around him are moving in exactly the opposite direction, towards separation and partition. If he doesn't want to be defeated he must fight the absurdity of fanaticism that is invading his personal life and is trying to crush it.