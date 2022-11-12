Akatanikitoi Erastes

Not Available

Twelve-year-old Vasilis escapes the orphanage, wanders a while in the capital and then takes the train for his hometown, Tripolis. As he wanders through the mountains of Arcadia, he meets a girl whose car has broken down. They become friends and spend the summer together, until Vasilis returns to his grandmother's house, which he finds abandoned and in ruin. The girl disappears, and Vasilis, deserted and alone, takes the road to Tripolis, where, in order to make ends meet, he performs odd jobs. On the day celebrating his patron saint, however, he abandons the city and takes the road back to his village.