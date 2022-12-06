AKB48 Group Tokyo Dome Concert 〜Suru na yo? Suru na yo? Zettai Sotsugyou Happyou Suru na yo?〜

Not Available

AKB48's first solo Tokyo Dome concert! The new era of the AKB48 Group is so much fun! 3 years in a row Tokyo Dome concert. Held for 3 days, the first day is AKB48's first solo Tokyo Dome performance. And on the 2nd and 3rd days, about 300 members from 48 groups in Japan will make a total appearance! The theme of this stage is "school", and there are plenty of familiar uniform costumes as well as stage productions unique to the theme! Don't miss the jazz medley !! From the meaningful concert title, 3 hot and exciting performances that were held while calling various speculations will be released on DVD & Blu-ray !!!