AKB48 in TOKYO DOME ~1830 no Yume~ is AKB48 's Tokyo Dome concert held from August 24 to 26, 2012. The DVD and Blu-Ray released of “AKB48 in TOKYO DOME ~1830m no Yume~” will be available in three versions: the SINGLE SELECTION which only includes performances of the group's single releases, and the SPECIAL BOX in both Limited and Regular Edition which includes all 3-day performances in 6 discs and making-of and bonus video footage, comes with five photos, and a 132-page booklet.