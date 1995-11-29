1995

Akele Hum Akele Tum

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 29th, 1995

Studio

Rohit and wealthy Kiran Dayal meet each other and fall in love. They intend to marry, but Kiran's parents will not permit her to marry beneath her class. Kiran is adamant, and the marriage goes through without the blessings of the Dayals. They live in harmony for months, even after Kiran gives birth to Sunil. Then they start to have differences, which are minor at present, and then snowball...

Cast

Aamir KhanRohit Kumar
Manisha KoiralaKiran Kumar
Paresh RawalAdvocate Bhujbal Kiran's Lawyer
Rohini HattangadiMrs. Dayal

