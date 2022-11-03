Akher kedba

Not Available

Samir is a singer living happily with his jealous wife Samira. However, His ex-girlfriend Kiki wants to relive their relationship again, but he refuses because he is afraid of Samira's violent reaction. Kiki seeks the help of an Indian Maharaja and asks him to force Samir to attend her birthday party, he then sends his men to do the job. Samir feels intimidated during the celebration and accidently breaks Kiki's pearl necklace which she borrowed from the Maharaja. He promises her to fix it and puts it in his pocket, but becomes drunk and loses consciousness.