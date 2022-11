Not Available

Kingdom of Jamkard, ancient Persia. After defeating the armies of Ahriman, embodiment of evil, King Jamshid, bearer of the light of Divine Power, abandons his people blinded by pride, determined to conquer new lands. Thus, by chance, Zahhaak becomes regent and undertakes the reconstruction of the devastated capital. But then Ahriman, who dwells in the heart of every human being, begins to poison his tormented soul…