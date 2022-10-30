Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Not Available

Akelinder or Bhangari Dada (Kader Khan) has a shop at Chor bazaar which he runs illegally, he lives with his wife and only daughter Kiran (Raveena Tandon). Bhangari wants his daughter to be married to a gangster, so he begins his search. He finds Shakti dada (Shakti Kapoor) and wants him to be married to Kiran but Kiran already loves Raj (Govinda), a wealthy man who has no links to crime. But in order to satisfy her dad, she persuades Raj to pose as a Gangster for time being. For this they search a Trainer called Subramaniam (Johnny Lever), who teaches Raj to act as a Gangster. Finally Raj becomes successful posing as a gangster but Bhangari's dad (Kader Khan) somehow appears and doesn't want Kiran to marry to a gangster. Will Raj be able to clean his image?