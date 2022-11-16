AKHNATOUNE FI MARRAKECH

Not Available

The international festival of Arabic song invites the grandestar of the Egyptian song SAMI AHMED to animate the closing evening of the festival. He travels to Morocco accompanied by his charming wife DOLLI, his six-year-old daughter OULAYA and his manager MOREI. The director of the festival confides the protection of the his guests at the close security Ace, Abderrahman agent known by ABDOU, ex. Police Commissioner. Two days later, the daughter of the famous singer is kidnapped by a gang of international traffickers, thieves of works of art that require in exchange for his release not to contact the police and a mysterious manuscript (the Bordya) of Akhnatoune, the last king of the XVIII dynasty of the pharaohs.