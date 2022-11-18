Aki no riyû

Not Available

Mamoru Miyamoto (Yozaburo Ito) is a book editor and his friend Masao Muraoka (Kazuhiro Sano) is a writer. Masao Muraoka hasn't released a novel since "Aki no Riyuu." Masao has suffered from mental health issues and, because of this, his voice fails. The two men talk through written notes. It seems Mamoru believes in Masao’s talent as a writer and waits for him to write a new novel, but he also likes Masao's wife Misaki (Shinobu Terajima). One day, Miku (Shuri), who has read Masao’s last novel “Aki no Riyuu” several times, appears in front of him. She tells him that she is so similar to the heroine of the novel and can understand his mind.