Akiho Yoshizawa, graceful as an angel, is a well-known AV star in Japan. In 2007, she was named “the Top Idol” of the AV industry. “An Attraction to Girls Paradise” is composed of highlights of Akiho’s four major works, co-starring with Sakura Hirota and Kokoro Hanano adds color to the movie. This set will fully demonstrates Akiho’s action and sexy body therefore can satisfy her fans.