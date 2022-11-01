Not Available

Akiko is standing in an endless, black and empty space. As if she wakes up and finding herself in a different sense of being, she reconstructs herself and her surroundings. Different elements from her surroundings come into view; the road, the grass and the streetlights. Akiko watches and experiences everything in a very intense way, as if she has never seen the world before. She has no idea of existence. When all the elements are there, the world is not as pure as Akiko has always felt.