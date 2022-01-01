Not Available

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (Telugu: అక్కడ అమ్మాయి ఇక్కడ అబ్బాయి) is a Telugu movie released on October 11, 1996. Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi was introduced as hero to Telugu Film Industry with this movie. It also is the first movie for the heroine Yarlagadda Supriya who is the grand-daughter of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (Hero Sumanth's Sister). Pawan Kalyan got recognition for his martial arts performed in the movie. It is directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana and produced by Allu Aravind under Geeta Arts Banner. The music of the movie is scored by Koti.