Akkare Ninnoru Maran

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sree Thankappan Nair (Nedumudi Venu) is a rich man, who has cheated his sister out of her property. Her son Achuthan (Maniyanpilla Raju) wants to reclaim the land forcibly taken by his uncle,as well as marry his daughter, Nandini (Menaka) with whom he was in love. He and his friends hatch a plan to hoodwink Thankappan Nair, pretending to have earned a fortune working in Dubai.

Cast

Nedumudi VenuSree Thankappan Nair
Maniyanpilla RajuAchuthan
MukeshPavithran
JagadishVishwan
SukumariSavithri, Achuthan's amma
InnocentSankaran

