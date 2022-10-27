Not Available

Ricky (Emraan Hashmi) is a leading fashion photographer, who carries his heart on his sleeve. He's an absolute womanizer. The film begins with Ricky getting a call from Sheena (Udita Goswami), who asks him to meet her in a gym. Once there, the two have a showdown since Ricky had used and dumped Sheena's friend Nisha (Tara Sharma). A heartbroken Nisha had even contemplated attempting suicide. Three years later, Ricky is about to hold an exhibition of his creations when a millionaire walks in and buys the entire lot even before the exhibition has begun. The millionaire, Rajveer aka Raj (Dino Morea), has a pre-condition: Ricky should make Raj's wife Sheena fall in love with him (Ricky). Ricky is perplexed, for he fails to understand why a husband would hire someone to have an affair with his wife. But Raj explains that he wants Sheena to divorce him and this would be possible only if she fell in love with another man.