Not Available

The film is set in 2019. A small film crew is standing by as its members prepare for a shoot. The director says action and the timeline jumps. A 60-year-old cinephile spends his last days selling original copies, also the only copies, of Cebuano films just outside the entrance of a theater in downtown Cebu. A group of “tanods” wants to rid the sidewalk of illegal vendors like him. The film goes back to the small crew in modern times.