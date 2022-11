Not Available

"Aku Ada, Kau Ada???" is a Malaysian musical comedy romance set in Korea, starring Yana Samsudin and Shaheizy Sam. Directed by Rahila Ali, the film tells the story of two archenemies, Tina and Nordin, who constantly clash with each other as the leads of a musical. However, amid their constant bickering, the two eventually fall in love, bringing a whole new set of complications as they each refuse to believe that it is possible for the other to reciprocate.