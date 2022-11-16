Aku Atau Dia

Not Available

Novi and Dafi are campus sweethearts, who meet in college and continue dating till they graduate. But the relationship is not as smooth as everyone thinks. After accepting an offer from his boss, Amara, Dafi is promoted at the law firm. Then Dafi starts to change and ends his relationship with Novi, who is heartbroken. Her brothers, Pipit, Henry, and Asep are worried. Then, Novi hears a radio interview with Miss Elza from www.heart-break.com, a special heartbreak agency. Miss Elza agrees to help Novi and sends Rama and his team in a mission to get Dafi back.