Aku Bukan Gila

Not Available

The story of a girl named Adra, who embarks on a journey to the beautiful little town of Llandudno, in North Wales. Adra is looking for peace and self-healing. Adra, who feels lost and lonely, has met Andre, who seems to be fighting with himself. Here we can see their journey changed from misunderstanding, chaos, rejection and fear, into a wonderful friendship. Can this relationship counteract the emotional turmoil of their lives? The film is heavy and requires deep thought. It highlights current issues such as dealing with people suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies.