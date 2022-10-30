Aku, Kau dan Dia

Not Available

Pierre Andre's romance drama tells the story of Mia, a girl who loses her fiancee Ilhan in a car accident. To cope with her loss, Mia writes a song especially for him, but when she becomes involved in a car accident, Mia falls into coma for two weeks, only to wake to a memory loss in regards to the song for Ilhan. Try as she might, Mia is unable to remember the song that she wrote for Ilhan, and decides to return to the scene of her accident in hopes of recovering her memories. There, she encounters Izlan, a street musician who happens to be playing Ilhan's favourite song. Through that fateful meeting, the two fall in love. But will it ever be for Izlan and Mia when she cannot seem to forget her first love Ilhan?