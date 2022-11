Not Available

Olga, a girl around 25, comes to Madrid from the village she used to live in with her father, in order to have a new start in life. Her father suffers from a deep depression since her mother died, and she does all she can to help him. She works with advertising, and starts as an assistant, in an agency. In no time, she's doing her own creations. But the sexual harassment from an important client, her colleagues' envy and her own ambition lead her to jail.