Al Berto, Life Adrift

Variations around the texts of the poet Al Berto (1948-1997). In Al Berto´s work, fiction and autobiography converge into a register of reciprocal contamination – as well as lyricism and narrativity. The poetry served Al Berto as a register and memory aid. Therefore, the view is so important in this work: the act of looking confuses itself here with the writings. Thefore, because Al Berto´s poetry is another way of looking, it calls, requests other images that complement the comprehension of the writings, or if they oppose it, then in this opposition, bring new meanings to the reading.